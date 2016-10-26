LONDON Oct 26 The European Free Trade
Association has given initial backing to Iceland's government in
a stand off with a U.S. investment fund over bonds Reykjavik
froze as it moved towards lifting the country's eight-year-old
capital controls.
EFTA was responding to a complaint by U.S. fund Eaton Vance
that Iceland had discriminated against foreign funds with its
actions which were not "reasonable and proportionate".
"Having taken account of the information on the facts of
this case and the applicable EEA (European Economic Area) law,
the Directorate cannot conclude that the Icelandic Government
has erred in its application of Article 43 EEA," the EFTA
surveillance authority said in a published document.
"The Directorate intends to propose that the Authority
close the case. The Authority may, however, revert to the matter
should any relevant developments occur in EEA or EU law."
