REYKJAVIK, March 1 Icelandic officials have met
with foreign funds to discuss the possibility of letting them
sell assets in locked crown accounts, a finance ministry
spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Some U.S. funds that refrained from taking part in an
auction last year to unlock assets freezed during the 2008
financial crisis have waged a legal fight in Icelandic courts
and at the European Free Trade Associations's Surveillance
Authority.
Icelandic media outlet Visir reported on Wednesday that
Icelandic officials had met Autonomy Capital, Eaton Vance,
Loomis Sayles and Discovery Capital in New York this week.
(Reporting by Ragnhildur Sigurdardottir, writing by Daniel
Dickson)