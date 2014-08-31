UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
STOCKHOLM Aug 31 Iceland cut its ash alert level for aviation to orange from red on Sunday, after raising it to the maximum level earlier in the day due to a fresh eruption from a fissure in the Bardarbunga volcano system.
"No ash has has been detected. The Aviation Color Code for Bardarbunga has therefore been reset to orange," the Meteorological Office said in a statement.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Andrew Roche)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders