STOCKHOLM Aug 31 Iceland cut its ash alert level for aviation to orange from red on Sunday, after raising it to the maximum level earlier in the day due to a fresh eruption from a fissure in the Bardarbunga volcano system.

"No ash has has been detected. The Aviation Color Code for Bardarbunga has therefore been reset to orange," the Meteorological Office said in a statement.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Andrew Roche)