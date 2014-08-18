STOCKHOLM Aug 18 Iceland's met Office on Monday raised its risk level for an eruption at its Bardarbunga volcano to orange, which is the fourth level on a five-grade scale.

There has been intense seismic activity at Bardarbunga since Aug. 16.

The eruption of Iceland's Eyjafjallajokull volcano in 2010 shut down much of Europe's airspace for six days, affecting more than 10 million people and costing $1.7 billion. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Toby Chopra)