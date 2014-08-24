(Adds missing word "no" to second paragraph)

REYKJAVIK Aug 24 An Icelandic Met Office official said on Sunday it was lowering the risk level for the Bardarbunga volcano in central Iceland to orange from red, the highest level.

The decision came after the office said on its website earlier on Sunday that there were no signs of ongoing volcanic activity at Bardarbunga. The office had raised the risk level after detecting a small eruption under a nearby glacier. (Reporting by Robert Robetersson; writing by Niklas Pollard; editing by Andrew Roche)