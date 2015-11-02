LONDON Nov 2 Icelandair plans to
increase capacity by 18 percent next year by luring customers to
a network of niche North American cities and tempting them with
onboard wifi services, helping it compete on trans-Atlantic
routes.
Icelandair flies between European and U.S. cities via its
Iceland hub, which means it can use smaller, cheaper planes than
other airlines on trans-Atlantic routes. It estimates it has a 2
percent share of the North Atlantic market.
"We are planning next year to grow 18 percent in terms of
available seat kilometres," said Helgi Mar Bjorgvinsson, senior
vice president of marketing & sales, referring to a standard
measure of an airline's passenger carrying capacity.
That compares with an average annual growth rate of 15
percent over the last five years.
The airline is facing competition on Europe to North America
routes from budget airlines such as Wow Air, a rival
Iceland-based airline that also uses the Reykjavik stop-off
model, and Norwegian, which offers low-cost direct
flights.
Wow Air said on Monday it would add new routes between
Reykjavík and Los Angeles and San Francisco in 2016.
Also from next year, Canada's WestJet will start flying
direct routes from London Gatwick to Toronto and other cities at
budget prices.
In an interview on Monday, Bjorgvinsson said flying to
destinations like Edmonton, Denver, Seattle, Portland and
Anchorage gave the airline access to niche markets that have
fairly few direct flights to Europe.
Icelandair, which has a market capitalisation of 171 billion
Icelandic crowns ($1.3 billion), also competes through its
hybrid low-cost but-full service offering, said Bjorgvinsson.
Unlike on some budget airlines, passengers do not have to
pay to check in their bag, and from the end of this year, the
whole fleet will be wifi-enabled, he added.
