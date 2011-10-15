LONDON Oct 15 First-round bids for a majority
stake in British grocer Iceland Foods are due around Wednesday,
two people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.
Bidders are likely to include supermarket groups Wm Morrison
and Wal-Mart's Asda as well as private equity
firms, one of the people said.
However, Morrisons and Asda may be interested only in a
parcel of stores, which mean they might team up with other
parties.
Morrisons, Asda and Landsbanki, which along with fellow
failed Icelandic bank Glitnir is selling a combined 77 percent
stake in Iceland Foods, declined to comment.
It was unclear whether Iceland Foods' founder and chief
executive, Malcolm Walker, would be involved in the first round
of bidding.
Walker, who along with other managers owns a 23 percent
stake, has a pre-emption right, which means he only has to match
the highest bid to win the auction.
A person close to the matter said he had been talking to a
number of parties about potentially teaming up with them but had
not yet made a decision.
The auction is being managed by UBS and Bank of America
Merrill Lynch.
