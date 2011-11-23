LONDON Nov 23 A forecast big rise in full-year profit at Iceland Foods is raising hopes the sale of a majority stake in the British grocery business will meet the vendors' expectations, two people with knowledge of the auction said on Wednesday.

Information being sent to bidders includes a projection that Iceland Foods will have earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation of 220-230 million pounds ($341-$357 million) in the year to March.

That would be up from 188 million pounds in 2011/11 and, on a typical multiple for recent retail deals, could support a valuation for the whole business of around 1.5 billion, the people said.

Iceland Foods and Landsbanki, the failed Icelandic bank which is leading the sale of a 77 percent stake in the business, declined to comment.

Private equity groups Bain, BC Partners, Blackstone and TPG all submitted first round bids for the stake, as did supermarket groups Asda and Wm Morrison Supermarkets, sources close to the process have said.

The bids valued Iceland Foods at around 1.3-1.5 billion pounds, they said.

A second round of bidding was expected early next year, Landsbanki said last week.

Iceland Foods founder and chief executive Malcolm Walker, who together with other managers owns the remaining 23 percent of the business, has said he wanted to take full control of the business.

Under a shareholder agreement, he will win the auction if he can match the highest bid. ($1 = 0.6445 pound) (Reporting by Mark Potter, Victoria Howley and Simon Meads)