May 22 Intermediate Capital Group, a provider of mezzanine financing, said full-year profit fell 25 percent due to lower realisation of gains from investments and higher provisions for bad loans.

ICG said the lack of available senior debt in the market in the early part of the financial year and the continuing valuation gap between sellers and buyers resulted in low realisations and realised capital gains during the year.

"Since the turn of the calendar year we have seen more liquidity in the market and, should this remain, we expect that this will result in an increase in realisations and exits in the next twelve months," Chief Executive Christophe Evain said.

Adjusted profit before tax fell to 148.3 million pounds ($224.6 million) in the year ended March 31, from 198.8 million pounds in the prior year.

Assets under management rose 13 percent to 12.9 billion euros ($16.61 billion) for the year.

Gross provisions increased 69 percent to 141.1 million pounds, hurt by a higher-than-expected level of provisions in the first half, mainly arising from two large assets.