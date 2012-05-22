LONDON, May 22 (IFR) - Alternative asset manager Intermediate Capital Group posted stronger-than-expected profits in its key funds on Tuesday, and announced a strong and diversified pipeline despite tough market conditions.

ICG's shares rose 15% rise in morning trading, after also announcing that talks are going well to agree a three-year extension of its debt, which matures in June 2013.

ICG posted adjusted pre-tax profit of GBP198.8m for 2012 compared to GBP190.1m in 2011, a 5% rise in its fund management company pre-tax profit to GBP37.7m, and an increase in its adjusted investment company pre-tax profit to GBP161.1m from GBP154.2m in 2011.

A net impairment charge of GBP71m, in line with the historical average of 2.4%, was also well received by the market. JP Morgan Cazenove analysts had earlier estimated the charge at about GBP60-70m, adding that the group's adjusted profit and EPS were both ahead of its expectations.

ICG's talks with its five relationship banks - Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Lloyds and RBS - are at varying stages, but are expected to be finalised soon, ICG said.

The new facilities are likely to be slightly higher than the current GBP660m arrangement, the firm added. Only GBP155m of the current funding line has been drawn down.

"The fact that we've been able to extend out our debt and had very good support from our key lenders is clearly a positive and has taken the weight off our shareholders' minds," said CFO Philip Keller.

Deutsche Bank agreed to extend last autumn. Lloyds, which accounts for almost half of the facility, has signed final documentation, while RBS and HSBC are in the process of putting the final documentation together. Credit Suisse's credit committees are expected to approve the deal soon.

ROBUST PIPELINE

At a time when U.S. and Asian investors are concerned about the outlook for Europe, and the currency risk associated with euro-denominated assets, the group has also raised a further EUR300m since March to take the overall size of its mezzanine Europe Fund V to EUR1.4bn.

"While it is a difficult fund-raising environment, investors do have confidence in those fund management companies which have been able to demonstrate a long-term sustained track record and who have a competitive advantage in the European market," said the firm's CEO Christophe Evain.

ICG's pipeline is focused on three main strategies, which includes providing financing to small family-owned business such as CPA, which it recently sold to Cinven, and sponsor-owned companies, having provided part of a EUR140m mezzanine loan backing the buyout of Bureau Van Dijk Electronic Publishing (BvD) by Charterhouse last year.

The third stream strategy focuses on bank sales of loan portfolios, in which ICG has also been active.

ICG is currently in exclusive talks for two transactions -- one in Australia and the other in the UK - and is in advanced stages in a number of other new deals. It declined to provide details.

The firm said that scarcity of funding, the elevated pricing of buyout debt in Europe and overall leverage multiples limited to just three times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in most transactions, left ample opportunities for mezzanine capital providers.

The rise in high-yield financing in recent weeks has also raised the appeal of mezz, experts say.

BANK ASSETS

ICG's mezz fund can also invest in the senior loans that banks continue to sell at discounted prices.

ICG recently acquired its third portfolio of discounted loans from a European investment bank, although the firm declined to reveal the discount it received.

"UK banks have been generally more pragmatic, and active in having an organised strategy of divesting non-core portfolios," said Evain.

"I wouldn't say the same of continental European banks, who are more interested in selling when liquidity suddenly dries up, and the situation gets more desperate in the sovereign debt crisis." (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Marc Carnegie and Alex Chambers)