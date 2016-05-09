BRIEF-Indiabulls Real Estate considers streamlining existing residential, commercial & leasing businesses
* Says considered the possibility of streamlining its existing ‘residential', ‘commercial' and ‘leasing' businesses
May 9 Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corp :
* Says it resolved to issue 110,166 new units by way of public offering
* Says further details are not disclosed yet
Source text in Japanese:985.so/yBNn
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says considered the possibility of streamlining its existing ‘residential', ‘commercial' and ‘leasing' businesses
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be 85 million yuan to 95 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (35.6 million yuan)