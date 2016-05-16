BRIEF-Firstcash reports Q4 adjusted earnings $0.77/shr
* FirstCash reports fourth quarter and full year results; declares quarterly dividend and issues 2017 earnings outlook
May 16 Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corp :
* Says it plans to issue new units via public offerings to raise 8.4 billion yen, with subscription period from May 17 to May 18, payment date on May 23 and transaction date on May 24
* Says it plans to issue new units via private placement to raise about 444.7 million yen, with subscription date on June 21 and payment date on June 22
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/VSYp9A
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FirstCash reports fourth quarter and full year results; declares quarterly dividend and issues 2017 earnings outlook
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 Deutsche Bank has so far benefited from effects that the election of Donald Trump as new U.S. president has had on global markets, Chief Executive John Cryan said.
* Files for stock shelf of up to $300 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://bit.ly/2k2UNIV] Further company coverage: