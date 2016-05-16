May 16 Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corp :

* Says it plans to issue new units via public offerings to raise 8.4 billion yen, with subscription period from May 17 to May 18, payment date on May 23 and transaction date on May 24

* Says it plans to issue new units via private placement to raise about 444.7 million yen, with subscription date on June 21 and payment date on June 22

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/VSYp9A

