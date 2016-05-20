May 20 Ichgo Office REIT Investment Corp :

* Says the company to take out a loan of 11.7 billion yen from eight banks on May 24

* Says 5.85 billion yen with maturity on May 31, 2022 and 5.85 billion yen with maturity on Nov. 30, 2022

* Says the company to use proceeds to acquire properties

