BANGKOK Aug 26 Thai green tea maker Ichitan Group said on Tuesday it would set up a joint venture with Indonesia's PT Atri Pasifix to build a new plant in Indonesia with an authorised capital of 1.18 billion baht ($37.00 million).

The move is part of the group's drive to tap strong demand in the Southeast Asian country where demand for green tea is expected to grow at an average 15 percent a year, the company said in a statement.

Ichitan will invest 592 million baht for a 50 percent stake in the joint venture expected to be set up in the fourth quarter, it said.

