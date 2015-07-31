BRIEF-Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT announces $85 mln bought deal of trust units
* Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust announces $85 million bought deal of trust units
MUMBAI, July 31 ICICI Bank Ltd, India's biggest private sector lender by assets, reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly profit, beating estimates, and its bad loan ratio fell sequentially, sending its shares higher by more than 5 percent.
Net profit rose to 29.76 billion rupees ($465 million) for its fiscal first quarter to June 30, from 26.55 billion rupees reported a year earlier, the lender, which is also listed in New York, said in a statement.
Analysts on average had expected ICICI Bank to report a net profit of 29.2 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans fell to 3.68 percent from 3.78 percent in the March quarter. ($1 = 64.0000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust announces $85 million bought deal of trust units
WASHINGTON, March 28 The possible bankruptcy of U.S. nuclear developer Westinghouse Electric Co is a "concern" for President Donald Trump's administration and a potential national security issue, an administration official told Reuters on Tuesday.