July 31 ICICI Bank Ltd, India's
second-biggest lender by assets, reported a 17 percent rise in
quarterly profit, beating estimates, helped by loan growth and
higher fee income.
Net profit for its fiscal first quarter ended June rose to
26.55 billion rupees ($440 million) from 22.74 billion rupees a
year earlier, the Mumbai-headquartered bank said on Thursday.
Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 25.73 billion
rupees.
Net non-performing loans as a percentage of loans were 0.99
percent compared with 0.97 percent in the previous quarter. Net
interest income, the difference between interest earned and
paid, grew 18 percent annually to 44.92 billion rupees in the
quarter.
ICICI Bank is the largest private sector lender in India,
where nearly two dozen state-run banks account for two-thirds of
the assets. ICICI's smaller rival HDFC Bank Ltd last
week reported its slowest quarterly earnings growth in more than
a decade.
($1 = 60.4000 Indian rupees)
