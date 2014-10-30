BRIEF-Capitaland Mall Trust issues S$100 million fixed rate notes due
* Has issued S$100 million fixed rate notes due 13 March 2023 to institutional and/or sophisticated investor(s)
MUMBAI Oct 30 ICICI Bank Ltd, India's biggest private sector lender, reported a record quarterly profit on Thursday, beating analysts estimates, on higher lending and fee income.
Net profit rose 15 percent to 27.09 billion rupees ($440.88 million) for its fiscal second quarter ended Sept. 30 from 23.52 billion rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-based lender said in a statement.
Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 26.93 billion rupees for ICICI Bank, which is also listed in New York .
($1 = 61.4450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* ESW Capital Llc reports 7.6 percent passive stake in Marin Software Inc as on March 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nlatqJ)
By Ambar Warrick March 13 Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed higher on Monday, with the Philippines clocking its biggest single-day percentage gain in nearly a month as bargain hunters stepped in following Friday's last-minute selloff. Philippine shares closed 1.2 percent higher, helped by gains in industrials with conglomerate SM Investments Corp single-handedly pushing up the index. SM Investments shares ended up 7.8 percent after shedding 9.2 percent on Fri