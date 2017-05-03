MUMBAI May 3 ICICI Bank Ltd, India's
third-biggest lender by assets, reported a smaller-than-expected
growth in fourth-quarter net profit as bad loans rose.
Standalone net profit nearly tripled to 20.25 billion rupees
($315.7 million) for the three months to March 31, from 7.02
billion rupees reported a year earlier, the Mumbai-based lender
said on Wednesday.
Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 22.04
billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The bank's gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans
rose to 7.89 percent as of end-March, from 7.2 percent at the
end of December and 5.21 percent a year earlier.
($1 = 64.1500 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Promit Mukherjee; Editing
by Randy Fabi)