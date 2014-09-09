BRIEF-SPI Energy announces receipt of termination notice with respect to its ADS facility
* SPI Energy Co Ltd announces receipt of termination notice with respect to its ADS facility
MUMBAI, Sept 9 ICICI Bank Ltd, India's top private sector lender by assets, said on Tuesday its board had approved a five-for-one stock split.
Each American Depositary Share (ADS) of ICICI Bank will continue to represent two underlying equity shares, the lender, which is also traded in New York, said in a statement. The number of ADSs will increase in proportion to the increase in equity shares, it said.
The split is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, the bank said, adding it would set the record date for the split later.
Ahead of the news, ICICI Bank shares closed 1.4 percent lower at 1,545.75 rupees in a Mumbai market that fell 0.26 percent.
ICICI did not give a reason for the stock split, but companies typically split their stocks to keep prices attractive for retail investors. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* SPI Energy Co Ltd announces receipt of termination notice with respect to its ADS facility
* Heico Corp - stock split will be effected in form of a 25% stock dividend on each class of company's shares and is payable on april 18, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackstone announces acquisition of The Windsor Atlantica hotel in Rio De Janeiro