MUMBAI, Jan 31ICICI Bank, India's No. 2 lender, widely beat market expectations with a 20 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher interest income and fees, and lower provisions.

Net profit rose to a record 17.3 billion rupees ($347.4 million) in the three months to Dec. 31 from 14.37 billion a year earlier, as net interest income increased 17 percent to 27.1 billion rupees.

Loan provisions fell to 3.4 billion rupees from 4.6 billion a year earlier while net non-performing loans fell to 0.83 percent of total assets from 1.39 percent, the bank said on Tuesday.

Analysts, on average, had expected a net profit of 16.06 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the bank, which has a market capitalisation of about $20 billion, extended their gain to more than 5 percent after the results were released.

ICICI said loans outstanding grew 19 percent to $46.3 billion as of the end of December. Net non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans fell to 0.83 percent from 1.39 percent a year earlier.

ICICI, which has presence in 18 countries apart from India, is considered a top pick by several brokerages due to relatively cheap valuations, its stable performance over the last few quarters and its status as the biggest private lender.

Of the 45 analysts tracking the company, 39 have a 'strong buy' or a 'buy' rating on the stock. The others rate it a 'hold', according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.

ICICI trades at 1.9 times book value, compared with 4.4 times for No.3 lender HDFC Bank, 2.3 times for Axis Bank and 3.3 times for IndusInd Bank.

"The bank can take on the higher non performing assets without compromising growth," a banking sector analyst with Mumbai-based brokerage Emkay Global said on Monday.

"But with the recent slowdown, ICICI Bank's target of achieving 15 percent return on equity in FY13 may get delayed. We would in such case prefer Axis Bank."

Axis reported a 24 percent rise in net profit for the December quarter. HDFC Bank posted a 31 percent rise in net profit while Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank reported increases of 21 percent and 34 percent respectively.

ICICI's shares, which were up 5.3 percent at 897.7 rupees after the results, fell about 16 percent in the 12 months to Monday. The National Stock Exchange's banking index, which tracks 14 lenders, fell about 9 percent in that period. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Ted Kerr)