* Q3 net profit record 17.3 bln rupees

* Market had expected profit of 16.06 billion rupees

* Provisions less than expected

* Shares rise 5.9 percent to close at highest since Oct (Adds details, quotes from bank official and fund managers)

By Swati Pandey

MUMBAI, Jan 31ICICI Bank, India's No. 2 lender, handily beat market expectations with a 20 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong growth in lending and a surprising drop in provisions for problem loans.

The bank, which was hit hard by the 2008 financial crisis, is exposed to a number of troubled companies, including Kingfisher Airlines and telecom tower owner GTL , which have restructured billions of dollars of loans in recent months.

Even so, provisions for problem loans fell to 3.4 billion rupees ($68.28 million) in the three months to Dec. 31 from 4.6 billion a year earlier, while net non-performing loans dropped to 0.83 percent of total assets from 1.39 percent.

Shares of the bank, which has a market capitalisation of about $20 billion, rose 5.9 percent to their highest close since Oct. 31.

"The positive factors are that we have seen a strong loan growth, our deposits have also increased, and our quality of earnings have improved," Chief Executive Chanda Kochhar told reporters on a conference call on Tuesday.

ICICI's net profit rose to a record 17.3 billion rupees ($347.42 million) from 14.37 billion a year earlier, as net interest income increased 17 percent to 27.1 billion rupees. Fee income rose 4.7 percent to 17 billion rupees.

Analysts, on average, had expected a net profit of 16.06 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"All in all these are a good set of numbers across all parameters," said Vaibhav Agarwal, a banking analyst at Angel Broking in Mumbai. "It is a continuation of trend of good numbers which we are seeing in private banks and also ICICI Bank over the last few quarters."

ICICI's loans outstanding grew 19 percent from a year earlier to $46.3 billion, better than the industry average of 16 percent, while net interest margins grew to 2.7 percent from 2.64 percent.

The bank restructured 8 billion rupees of loans in the quarter, Kochhar said, much less than analysts had expected.

"Some of the larger known cases which have to go through restructuring are well known," she said. "Beyond that we are not expecting any surprises."

MORE PAIN SEEN

Still, some big investors are not optimistic about India's banks. "We expect the pain on the asset quality front to continue for a couple of more quarters, especially for public sector banks," said J. Venkatesan, a fund manager at Sundaram BNP Paribas Asset Management Co, which owns about 1.4 million ICICI shares. He declined to comment specifically on ICICI.

State-run Punjab National Bank, which also reported on Tuesday, missed net profit expectations for the quarter and said its non-performing loans rose, sending its shares down as much as 3.7 percent.

The amount of restructured loans being carried by India's banks could rise to 7 or 8 percent of total assets in 2012 from 4.4 percent in the wake of the 2008 crisis, although credit losses are likely to be contained, Fitch Ratings said last week.

ICICI, which has presence in 18 countries apart from India, is considered a top pick by several brokerages due to relatively cheap valuations, its stable performance over the last few quarters and its status as the country's biggest private lender.

Of the 45 analysts tracking the company, 39 have a 'strong buy' or a 'buy' rating on the stock. The others rate it a 'hold', according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.

"They have a lot of capital ... more than they need (so) their return on capital and equity is lower," Agarwal said. "So the only way to improve that is growing faster than the industry. Only then they will be able to give good returns."

ICICI, which has a Tier-1 capital adequacy ratio of 13.3 percent, trades at 1.9 times book value, compared with 4.4 times for No.3 lender HDFC Bank, 2.3 times for Axis Bank and 3.3 times for IndusInd Bank.

HDFC Bank posted a 31 percent rise in net profit for the quarter while Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank reported increases of 21 percent and 34 percent respectively.

ICICI's shares, which closed 5.9 percent higher at 902.15 rupees, fell about 16 percent in the 12 months to Monday. The National Stock Exchange's banking index, which tracks 14 lenders, fell about 9 percent in that period. ($1 = 49.7950 Indian rupees) (Editing by Ted Kerr)