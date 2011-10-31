* Q2 net profit 15 bln rupees vs 14.3 bln rupees estimate

* Net NPA falls 30 pct, loans grow 20 pct to 2.34 trln rupees

* Shares rise 2.2 pct after results in weak Mumbai market (Adds fund manager quote, company comments, details, updates shares)

By Swati Pandey

MUMBAI, Oct 31 India's No. 2 lender, ICICI Bank , beat street estimates on Monday with a 21.6 percent rise in second-quarter profit, led by higher income from interest and investments and lower provisions for bad loans.

The bank said its net profit in the September quarter rose to 15 billion rupees ($308 million) from 12.4 billion rupees a year earlier. Its net interest income grew nearly 14 percent to 25.1 billion rupees, in line with estimates.

A Reuters poll had projected net profit at 14.3 billion rupees.

While bad loans are on the rise at state lenders in India, ICICI, a private sector lender, said net non-performing assets fell 30 percent from a year earlier to 22.4 billion rupees.

It said it is monitoring its loans to the power sector, where billions of dollars worth of projects have been slowed by environmental clearances and difficulty securing coal and gas to power them.

"While we are monitoring each project in power sector closely, we have had no slippages, we are not overly worried. We are comfortable about the quality of projects that we have selected in the power sector," ICICI Chief Executive Chanda Kochhar said.

"I don't expect any great improvement but I don't expect any major shock to NPAs as well," she told reporters on a conference call.

Bad loans accounted for 0.93 percent of its loan book, down from 1.62 percent a year earlier, which the bank attributed to loan recoveries in its once-battered retail portfolio.

"Their asset quality seems to be fairly strong, provisioning cover was quite good. The fee income was a little bit of disappointment though," said Taina Erajuuri, Helsinki-based portfolio manager at FIM India, which owns shares of ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank .

ICICI Bank's fee income grew 7 percent to 17 billion rupees in September quarter.

"If you look at valuation, it's still a buy," said Erajuuri, who manages about $150 million worth of Indian shares.

The stock trades at 1.5 times book value, while smaller rival HDFC Bank trades at more than 4 times its book value.

ICICI Bank said its loans outstanding grew 20 percent from a year earlier to 2.34 trillion rupees, a large chunk of which has gone to companies for working capital.

The bank also saw some growth in retail loans as it looks to once again push growth in the segment, after a gap of two years, Kochhar said.

Credit at Indian banks has been growing at a slower rate than deposits, with surging interest rates in Asia's second-fastest growing major economy curbing spending on big-ticket purchases like cars and housing.

India's central bank, which expects credit to grow by 18 percent in the full fiscal year, raised interest rates on Tuesday for the 13th time in a tightening cycle that began in early 2010 to fight persistently high inflation.

Indian policy interest rates are at their highest since the global financial crisis in 2008, and many investors and corporate officials have been calling on the central bank to halt its policy tightening given the slowdown in growth.

Earlier in the day, state-run lenders Bank of Baroda , Indian Bank and Vijaya Bank posted higher quarterly profits, beating street estimates, mostly aided by higher interest income and as asset quality was better than expected.

The battered down BSE banking index rose 1 percent on Monday, outperforming the broader market which fell 0.56 percent.

Shares of ICICI Bank, which the market values at nearly $22 billion, rose as much as 2.2 percent to 953.65 rupees after the results. They closed down 0.24 percent at 931.15 rupees in a Mumbai market that ended lower.

They fell by a fifth during the quarter compared with a nearly 13 percent fall in the benchmark BSE index . The BSE bank index fell 15.4 percent in the period. ($1 = 48.755 rupees) (Editing by Aradhana Aravindan and Tony Munroe)