MUMBAI, Sept 21 Indian insurer ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co Ltd's initial public offering of shares to raise up to 60.57 billion rupees ($904 million) was fully subscribed on the last day of the sale on Wednesday, stock exchange data showed.

The IPO received bids of about 1.7 times the number of shares on offer, as of 0815 GMT, according to combined data from the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.

The IPO, India's biggest in six years and the first ever in the local insurance sector, closes later on Wednesday.

The insurer's parent ICICI Bank, which is selling a 12.63 percent stake, will receive the proceeds from the offering.

($1 = 67.0300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Swati Bhat; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)