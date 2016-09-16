MUMBAI, Sept 17 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance
Co Ltd, which is due to launch on Monday India's biggest initial
public offering of shares in six years, is raising 16.35 billion
rupees ($243.7 million) by selling shares to 38 anchor investors
as part of the IPO.
The IPO, which will see the insurer's parent ICICI Bank
selling an about 12.63 percent stake, aims to raise as
much as 60.57 billion rupees. The sale opens for public
subscription on Monday and will continue until Wednesday.
The anchor investors led by the government of Singapore and
Nomura India Investment Fund Mother fund and the Monetary
Authority of Singapore are buying about 48.96 million shares at
334 rupees apiece, according to a regulatory filing late on
Friday. bit.ly/2d6iqOL
ICICI Bank is selling a total of up to 181.34 million shares
in the insurance arm's IPO. It has set a price range of 300
rupees to 334 rupees for the sale.
($1 = 67.0938 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Janet Lawrence)