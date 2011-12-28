BRIEF-Sparebanken Ost Q4 net interest income decreases to NOK 129.1 mln
* Q4 net interest income 129.1 million Norwegian crowns ($15.51 million) versus 147.3 million crowns year ago
NEW DELHI Dec 28 India's biggest private lender ICICI Bank said it will raise interest rates on non-resident external (NRE) deposits by up to 9.25 percent from Thursday, joining a growing number of Indian banks aiming to boost foreign currency inflows amid a depreciating rupee.
State Bank of India, the country's biggest lender, on Tuesday said it will raise term deposit rates for NRE accounts by up to 574 basis points from Jan. 1.
The Reserve Bank of India deregulated interest rates on NRE rupee deposits and ordinary non-resident (NRO) accounts earlier this month to provide greater flexibility to banks to attract dollars. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)
* Megafon and Sberbank have agreed on the opening of a 35 billion rouble ($588.62 million) credit line until 2024 to help finance Megafon's acquisition of a stake in Mail.ru ;
* Medium term guidance updated with 2019 turnover of £1.9bn, operating margin of 19.5% and eps of 77p