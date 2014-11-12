Mexico retail group ANTAD says same-store Feb sales up 2.7 pct
MEXICO CITY, March 13 Mexico's retailers' association said on Monday that sales at stores open at least a year rose 2.7 percent in February compared to same month a year earlier.
TEL AVIV Nov 12 Israel Chemicals plans to launch an offering of notes to institutional investors in the United States, Europe and Israel, the fertiliser and specialty chemicals maker said on Wednesday.
The scope and terms of the issuance have not yet been determined. The company was rated by Standard & Poor's and Fitch Rating "BBB" with a stable outlook.
The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay certain short-term loans and debt under its revolving credit facilities. This will provide it flexibility for future borrowings for general corporate purposes, potential acquisitions and refinancing of existing debt, ICL said.
The company late on Tuesday reported third quarter net profit of $180 million compared with $78 million a year earlier as revenue increased 8 percent to $1.56 billion.
ICL, which had a public offering of its shares in New York in September, is the world's sixth-largest producer of potash and the second-largest company traded in Tel Aviv. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)
LONDON, March 13 British lawmakers on Monday voted against an attempt to give parliament more power to reject the final terms of the country's exit from European Union.
SAO PAULO, March 13 French group Vinci SA has submitted bids to operate at least two of four Brazilian airports in a government auction this week, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday, without detailing which airports.