TEL AVIV Nov 12 Israel Chemicals plans to launch an offering of notes to institutional investors in the United States, Europe and Israel, the fertiliser and specialty chemicals maker said on Wednesday.

The scope and terms of the issuance have not yet been determined. The company was rated by Standard & Poor's and Fitch Rating "BBB" with a stable outlook.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay certain short-term loans and debt under its revolving credit facilities. This will provide it flexibility for future borrowings for general corporate purposes, potential acquisitions and refinancing of existing debt, ICL said.

The company late on Tuesday reported third quarter net profit of $180 million compared with $78 million a year earlier as revenue increased 8 percent to $1.56 billion.

ICL, which had a public offering of its shares in New York in September, is the world's sixth-largest producer of potash and the second-largest company traded in Tel Aviv. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)