JERUSALEM, March 6 Israel Chemicals (ICL) said on Sunday its chairman Nir Gilad will be retiring in the next few months following an appointment of a new chairman.

Gilad has been chairman of ICL, one of the three largest suppliers of the crop nutrient potash to China, India and Europe, since January 2008.

Details of the retirement and timing will be subsequently published, ICL said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)