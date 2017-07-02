JERUSALEM, July 2 Potash and fertiliser producer
Israel Chemicals (ICL) said on Sunday it cannot
estimate the level of damage caused to the company or the
environment by a spill at its fertiliser plant in Israel's Negev
desert.
A wall of an evaporation pool at the Rotem Amfert facility
partially collapsed on Friday and large amounts of highly acidic
water poured into the desert.
Israel's Ministry of Environment said it was considering
opening a criminal investigation into the incident.
"The company cannot estimate the full impact of the incident
at the Rotem factory, including the environmental and financial
impact, and whether it will lead to legal proceedings," the
company said in a statement.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)