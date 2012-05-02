JERUSALEM May 2 Fertiliser and specialty
chemicals maker Israel Chemicals, the world's
sixth-largest potash producer, said on Wednesday it was
expanding its specialty fertiliser production capacity in the
United States.
Everris Americas, a business unit of ICL's specialty
fertiliser division, bought the manufacturing equipment of
X-Caliber Plant Health Co. It said the equipment gives the
company more manufacturing capabilities to more rapidly bring
its products to market.
Financial details were not disclosed.
"We require additional manufacturing capabilities to bring
our new controlled-release fertiliser technology from concept to
the marketplace," Everris President Ariana Cohen said in a
statement.
"The equipment acquired ... will enable us to realise
significant efficiencies as we ramp up production of both
existing and new products. This acquisition truly sets us on a
... path toward future growth."
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)