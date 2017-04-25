Australia shares rise, on track for best week since March; NZ up
June 16 Australian shares rose on Friday, and were on track for their biggest weekly gain in over two months, led by gains in defensive stocks and financials.
JERUSALEM, April 25 Israel Chemicals has agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in water desalination firm IDE Technologies for about $180 million, a leading Israeli financial news website reported on Tuesday.
Israel Chemicals (ICL), a top global supplier of potash, and IDE both declined to comment.
IDE, which has built major desalination plants in the United States, Israel, India and China, is jointly owned by ICL and Israeli conglomerate Delek Group.
News website Calcalist reported that ICL has agreed to sell its portion to a group of 3-4 buyers, including Israel's Clal Insurance, which will take over 20 percent of IDE.
Officials at Clal Insurance had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)
WELLINGTON, June 16 Non-resident holdings of New Zealand government securities were 58.7 in May, Reserve Bank of New Zealand data showed on Friday. ---------------------------------------------------------------- May Pvs month Year ago Total all securities: 58.7 pct 58.8 pct 65.2 pct NZ govt bonds: 61.4 pct 61.5 pct 68.5 pct NZ govt T-bills 7.5 pct 8.3 pct 6.5 pct ---------------------------------------