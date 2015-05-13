* First-quarter adjusted net profit $193 mln
* Average analyst forecast was for $144 mln net profit
* First-quarter revenue down 13 pct to $1.4 bln
* Workers strike weighs on sales
* CEO says has met with Finance Ministry over tax hike plan
(Recasts, adds details, CEO comments, share reaction)
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM, May 13 Israel Chemicals (ICL)
said on Wednesday it was optimistic the country's
incoming government might water down a plan to impose stiff
taxes on mining firms.
The plan, drafted before March elections and which still
needs parliamentary approval, would levy a progressive tax of 25
percent after miners reach an annual return on investment of 14
percent, rising to 42 percent for returns over 20 percent.
ICL Chief Executive Stefan Borgas said he met Finance
Ministry officials this month, but not incoming Finance Minister
Moshe Kahlon, and there was a new political willingness to work
out a deal beneficial to both sides.
"This could be the starting point to a much more
constructive dialogue," Borgas told reporters after the company
released first-quarter results.
"Emotions are down a little bit and we are talking about
facts. Israel Chemicals has a big interest to build and
strengthen in Israel."
ICL, which has exclusive permits to extract minerals from
the Dead Sea, has halted or put under review nearly $2 billion
in investment in Israel because of the plans.
At the same time, ICL is expanding outside Israel in China,
Britain and Spain. Borgas also said ICL was seeking to
accelerate development of an Ethiopian mine through an offer to
buy Canada's Allana Potash.
ICL, one of the three largest suppliers of crop nutrient
potash to China, India and Europe, has been hit by a strike at
two of its Dead Sea plants over plans to implement an efficiency
plan that includes 280 job cuts.
Its bromine unit has been closed since workers walked out in
February. Employees at a potash plant joined the strike later.
Although the strike weighed on first-quarter results, ICL
posted a higher net profit thanks to the sale of non-core
businesses. It earned $193 million excluding one-time items up
from $189 million a year earlier and above an average forecast
of $144 million in Reuters poll.
Sales fell 13 percent to $1.4 billion, roughly in line with
forecasts.
Borgas said ICL would recover most of its delayed potash
sales when the strike ends, most likely in the second half. He
said it was "manageable" since cash flow from other operations
was high and it was not hurting potash supplies to China.
ICL said it would pay a first-quarter dividend of $151
million. Its New York-listed shares rose 2.3 percent to $7.06 in
early trading.
(Editing by David Clarke)