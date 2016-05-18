(Adds details, data, CEO comments, share reaction)
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV May 18 Israel Chemicals (ICL)
on Wednesday reported a 50 percent drop in first-quarter
earnings due to a fall in fertiliser sales and said it would cut
its dividend payout ratio because of weakness in agricultural
markets.
"Our board has adjusted the company's dividend policy to
strengthen ICL's financial position amid the volatile situation
we are facing in the agricultural commodities market," Chief
Executive Stefan Borgas said.
The company said prices of agricultural commodities fell
during the first months of 2016, weighing heavily on farmers'
decisions on how much fertiliser to buy.
Last month, the world's biggest fertiliser company producer
by capacity Potash Corp cut its full-year 2016 profit
forecast due to lower demand and weak prices.
ICL, which has exclusive permits in Israel to
extract minerals from the Dead Sea, earned 7 cents per diluted
share, excluding one-time items, in the first quarter, down from
15 cents a year earlier. Sales fell to $1.27 billion from $1.4
billion, mainly due to a drop in potash prices and sales
volumes.
ICL, one of the three largest suppliers of crop nutrient
potash to China, India and Europe, was forecast to make
adjusted earnings of 9 cents on sales of $1.3 billion, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The sale of non-core businesses and the weaker euro and
pound against the dollar also hit revenue.
The potash market, in particular, has been hurt by the delay
of 2016 contracts with China, usually a trigger for other
markets and which sets a price benchmark for the year, ICL said.
Weak sales to China and India also hit potash profit margins.
Potash sales in the quarter fell to 917,000 tonnes,
including Israel, from 1.14 million a year earlier.
Borgas said the company was taking steps to strengthen its
phosphates joint venture in China, which was affected by weaker
domestic demand and lower prices. ICL will step up efficiency
measures to cut the joint venture's staff numbers and set up a
marketing division in China to improve sales.
For 2016 and 2017, ICL's dividend payout ratio will comprise
up to 50 percent of its adjusted annual net income, compared
with a prior policy of up to 70 percent.
ICL will pay a dividend of 3 cents a share, or a total of
$35 million, for the quarter.
Shares in ICL, a subsidiary of Israel Corp, fell
2.8 percent to 15.78 shekels.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch and Jane
Merriman)