JERUSALEM Feb 16 Israel's main labour union
threatened on Monday to shut Israel Chemicals (ICL)
main Dead Sea potash operations if the fertilizer and specialty
chemicals maker does not revise a plan to cut jobs.
ICL workers have been on strike for two weeks at the
company's less critical bromine division over a plan to cut the
900 workforce at its bromine plants by 140.
"On Wednesday, if the issue is not resolved, sadly, a strike
will begin at the Dead Sea Works," Avi Nissenkorn, head of the
Histadrut labour federation, said at a protest with ICL
employees.
ICL, which has exclusive permits to extract minerals from
the Dead Sea, is one of the three largest suppliers of the crop
nutrient potash to China, India and Europe. Extended disruptions
would almost certainly hurt its market share in the near term.
The company called on the workers union to return to
negotiations over its proposed efficiency programme and avoid an
"unnecessary strike".
ICL's chief executive said last week he hoped 2015 would
show a turnaround after a year of restructuring and cost
reductions hurt the company's bottom line.
In its quarterly report, the company said labour
interruptions at its Dead Sea operations lowered fourth-quarter
sales by $60 million.
ICL is controlled by conglomerate Israel Corp.
