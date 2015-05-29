(In MAY 28 story, clarifies company is private sector, not
privately owned, in paragraph four)
JERUSALEM May 28 A strike that had disrupted
potash production at Israel Chemicals (ICL) since
February came to an end on Thursday when management and workers
agreed on an efficiency programme that includes fewer layoffs
than originally planned.
Workers had walked out of the company's Dead Sea bromine
unit on Feb. 3 and employees from the potash plant joined
shortly after. They were protesting a plan to cut at least 280
of 2,150 jobs at the two facilities.
ICL, the world's sixth-largest potash producer and a maker
of specialty chemicals, has said some sales have been delayed
but it expects to recover most of them when the strike ends.
Although ICL is a private-sector company, layoffs are more
complicated since the Israeli government owns a "golden share"
and could choose to intervene. The dispute was a hot issue in
the run up to the country's March 17 election.
"The strike is over," Yaniv Levy, a spokesman for the
Histadrut labor federation that represented the workers, told
Reuters.
He said the sides agreed on an efficiency plan with fewer
forced layoffs and a more generous compensation for those
leaving the company.
ICL, which has exclusive permits to extract minerals from
the Dead Sea, is one of the three largest suppliers of the crop
nutrient potash to China, India and Europe.
It is controlled by conglomerate Israel Corp.
