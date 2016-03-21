TEL AVIV, March 21 Israel Chemicals
Chief Executive Stefan Borgas is a leading candidate to take the
top job at Swiss agrochemicals group Syngenta, Israeli
media reported on Monday.
Syngenta's CEO Mike Mack stepped down in October two months
after the company rejected a takeover approach from U.S. rival
Monsanto. He was replaced on an interim basis by the
company's chief financial officer John Ramsay.
German-born Borgas has been a member of Syngenta's board
since 2009. Before joining ICL in 2012, he was CEO of
Lonza Group.
"There is no change in the role and status of Stefan
Borgas," an ICL spokeswoman said. She also said ICL would not
comment on media speculation.
Syngenta was not immediately available to comment.
Last month, ChemChina agreed to buy Syngenta for
$43 billion. Syngenta has said after the ChemChina
deal that future leadership appointments would be made in close
coordination with the new owners.
Earlier this month ICL, one of the three largest suppliers
of the crop nutrient potash to China, India and Europe, said its
chairman Nir Gilad would step down in September after nine years
in office.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen. Additional reporting by Ludwig
Burger. Editing by Jane Merriman)