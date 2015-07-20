JERUSALEM, July 20 Potash producer Israel
Chemicals (ICL) said on Monday it would resume
investments worth more than 5 billion shekels ($1.3 billion) in
Israel if the government scraps a planned rise in taxes on
natural resources.
The company, which has exclusive rights to mine minerals at
the Dead Sea, last year halted or put under review nearly $2
billion in domestic projects because of the proposed tax hikes.
The tax increase was proposed by former Finance Minister
Yair Lapid, but his party is no longer part of the governing
coalition following a March election, raising the chance the new
Likud-led government might soften or even drop the proposal.
Parliament, the Knesset, is expected to decide on the tax
rate by the end of this year.
Tel Aviv-based ICL, the world's sixth-biggest potash
producer and the only big mining company operating in Israel,
said on Monday it was making progress in talks with the
government on the issue. If taxes are not raised it would plan
to invest $1.5 billion in domestic projects over the next four
years, including those put on hold last year, it said.
Most of its projects are in the Negev desert in southern
Israel.
"ICL hopes that this dialogue will help create new and
proper arrangements for all the issues, allowing it to invest
again in Israel, after such investments were halted in ...
2014," it said in a statement.
"Within this framework, ICL has presented an investment plan
worth over 5 billion (shekels) for projects in the eastern
Negev."
The tax proposal recommended a progressive tax of 25 percent
after miners reach an annual return on investment of 14
percent, rising to 42 percent for returns over 20 percent.
Israel's government currently takes in about 23 percent in
taxation from mining companies but that would ultimately rise to
between 46 and 55 percent under the proposal.
($1 = 3.8224 shekels)
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Susan Fenton)