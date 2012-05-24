MILAN, May 24 (IFR) - Greece will only be able to stay in
the euro if there is a significant write-down of its debt,
Robert Parker, senior advisor to Credit Suisse and chair of
International Capital Market Association's Asset Management and
Investors Council told IFR on the sidelines of its 44th AGM.
"There is a 70% chance that Greece will stay in the euro in
the near term," Parker said. "However, there is a 70% chance it
will leave the euro in the next two to three years unless the
public sector writes-down its holdings."
While the private sector has already taken a significant
hit on its EUR205bn holdings of Greek sovereign debt, the public
sector did not participate in the debt exchange concluded in
April.
According to RBS estimates, public sector involvement is
around EUR105bn directly from the EFSF and other EU countries,
and EUR242bn from the ECB (of which EUR40bn is Greek government
debt; and rest is loans to Greek banks etc (Target 2 / ELA /
LTROs).
Parker joins the scores of market participants and observers
who say a Greek exit from the euro would be disastrous, placing
a 30% probability of this happening if radical-left party Syriza
won the June election.
"Greece would be in default of the bail-out programme by
early July as it would not have made the further EUR11bn of cuts
that are needed, which in turn would mean that banks would not
be able to get funding from the ECB which in turn would mean a
run on the banks," said Parker.
He argued that there was little chance of a Greek exit being
orderly. Events such as the imposition of the capital controls
would be a nightmare scenario.
"You would see significant value destructions."
The silver lining would be if the first Greek election
turned out to be simply a protest vote and upcoming election
sees pro-bailout parties returned.
"If that was to happen, you would have a government that
supports the bail-out programme and there is a good chance that
we could see the EU and IMF go slow on the austerity measures
and give Greece some breathing room. There is around a 60% to
70% probability of this happening," he said.
(Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)