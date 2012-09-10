LONDON, Sept 10 (IFR) - The order book on a long three-year benchmark issue for Spanish government guaranteed Instituto de Credito Oficial has only reached around EUR500m despite the deal being ICO's first public bond market appearance since March.

The size of the book is in sharp contrast to the demand seen for deals from Spanish banks such as BBVA and Santander. A EUR2.5bn three-year trade for Santander that priced on Friday last week attracted more than EUR5bn of orders, while a new three-year issue for BBVA being marketed this morning has attracted around EUR2bn of investor interest.

Books are set to close at 1145GMT and the deal will price at 65bp over the Spanish government curve, in line with guidance. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Julian Baker)