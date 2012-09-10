LONDON, Sept 10 (IFR) - Instituto de Credito Oficial, rated Baa3/BBB+/BBB, has priced a EUR600m March 2016 transaction via joint-lead managers BBVA, CA CIB, Goldman Sachs and Santander.

The Spanish government guaranteed deal carries a 4.5% coupon and has a reoffer price of 99.727, which equates to a yield of 4.594% and a spread of 65bp over the interpolated January and April 2016 Spanish Bono curve. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Julian Baker)