LONDON, Oct 22 (IFR) - Instituto de Credito Oficial, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, has mandated BBVA, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and JP Morgan for a new July 30 2017 issue.

The lead managers are testing investor interest at 65bp area over the Spanish government curve. The deal will be priced later today and is guaranteed by the Kingdom of Spain. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing Alex Chambers)