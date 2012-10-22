LONDON, Oct 22 (IFR) - Orders have topped EUR500m on ICO's new July 2017 bond with guidance unchanged at 65bp area over the Spanish government curve, said banks managing the deal.

BBVA, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and JP Morgan will price the new issue later on Monday. ICO, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, is guaranteed by the Kingdom of Spain. (Reporting By John Geddie, Editing by Helene Durand)