NEW YORK, June 26 Fund managers are making a big
bet on Snoopy, Lucy and Charlie Brown.
With a big-budget Peanuts film set to appear in theaters
next year, an unusually high number of U.S. mutual funds have
been buying shares of Iconix Brand Group Inc, the
little-known company that owns 80 percent of the rights to the
characters. The number of new funds owning shares swelled 36
percent last quarter, according to data from fund tracker
Morningstar. That is a high number for a company with a market
value of $1.9 billion and a slowing core business, fund experts
say.
Few consumers have ever heard of the New York-based company,
though they are likely familiar with its roster of 35 brands,
ranging from mass-market staples like Joe Boxer and Ed Hardy to
Cannon linens and Material Girl, the line of apparel and
accessories from Madonna and her daughter. But with many of its
U.S. retail partners, such as Target, Macy's and
Sears Holdings Corp, struggling with falling traffic
and weak consumer demand, Iconix is looking elsewhere to expand.
"With what is happening in America we don't see large growth
there over the next couple of years but we do see stability,"
Chief Executive Neil Cole, the brother of fashion designer
Kenneth Cole, told analysts after the company reported its
quarterly results in April.
PEANUTS BRAND
Should the Peanuts movie prove to be a hit, it could help
Iconix double its revenues, which hit $433 million in 2013, Cole
told analysts. The company declined to comment for this story.
Already, the brand has paid some dividends: Walt Disney Co's
ABC network renewed its long-standing contract to air
the popular Peanuts holiday specials 18 months before it came
due. Iconix recognized $17 million of the $21 million contract
in the first quarter, which helped push revenue up 11 percent to
$116.1 million and non-diluted adjusted earnings per share to 72
cents, a 33 percent increase from the same time last year.
There is no telling how well the movie will be received, of
course. For every hit like "The Lego Movie," which has brought
in $256.7 million at the U.S. box office, according to Box
Office Mojo, there has been a film like 2013's "The Lone
Ranger," whose $89 million in U.S. box-office take paled against
an estimated cost of $215 million.
Though the percentage that Iconix could reap from next
year's film was not disclosed, the Peanuts brand should command
a premium, said Charles W. Grimes, a Norwalk, Connecticut,
attorney who specializes in character licensing and has worked
with properties including Archie comics and Disney characters.
It would "not be inconceivable" for the company to get an
upfront fee of $10 million or more for the theatrical release of
the film, plus additional fees once the box office draw topped
certain milestones, Grimes said.
Iconix would also likely get between 7 and 14 percent of
film merchandise tie-ins, such as T-shirts or toys, he said.
Sesame Street Workshop, the non-profit company that owns the
license to Elmo and the other Sesame Street characters, made
$46.5 million from licensing in the year that ended June 30,
2013, according to its most recent financial statement.
"Peanuts has a huge growth ahead of it," said Cliff
Greenberg, who manages $5.5 billion in the Baron Small Cap fund
and has been buying shares of Iconix on dips in
expectations that it will continue to expand its entertainment
division.
Chris Terry, an analyst at Dallas-based Hodges Capital, said
his firm began buying shares approximately six months ago on
expectations that the Peanuts license will pay off.
RISKS AHEAD
There is caution, however, in some quarters.
The lack of clear numbers regarding Peanut's contribution
gives Steve Marotta, an analyst at C.L. King & Associates who
covers the stock, pause.
"The company is a bit of black box," he said. He estimates
that Peanuts is the most important individual brand to the
company, followed by Mossimo and Candie's.
Nevertheless, he has a "buy" rating on the stock, and a
target price of $47, slightly above the median target price of
$46.50 among analysts tracked by Thomson Reuters.
Shares closed at $42.71 Wednesday, and trade at a forward
price to earnings multiple of 15.3, a full point lower than the
16.7 average among apparel companies.
The company now largely depends on overseas licenses for
growth and has several joint ventures to sell its brands
throughout Asia, Marotta said.
Eric Beder, an analyst at Brean Capital, said he has a
"hold" rating because Iconix has not bought any new brands this
year after typically adding two or three annually.
"The company doesn't usually beat by much and usually never
misses," he said. "But right now it's a question of finding the
right deals and that isn't happening."
