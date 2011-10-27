NEW YORK Oct 27 Iconix Brand Group Inc (ICON.O) said on Wednesday it would acquire the Sharper Image brand and intellectual property assets for about $65.6 million in cash.

Iconix owns and licenses consumer brands such as London Fog, Ocean Pacific, Danskin and Fieldcrest.

The company is acquiring the consumer electronic assets from Sharper Image Acquisition LLC.

Iconix' shares closed up 0.76 percent at $18.50 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Dena Aubin)