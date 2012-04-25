* Q1 adj. EPS $0.43 vs est. $0.46

* Rev $88.5 mln vs est. $94.7 mln

* Sees FY 2012 adj. EPS $1.65-$1.74 vs $1.77-$1.84 earlier

* Sees FY 2012 rev $340-$350 mln vs $370-$385 mln earlier

* Shares fall 14 pct before the bell

April 25 Iconix Brand Group Inc, which licenses shoe and clothing brands to retailers and manufacturers, reported lower-than-expected quarterly results as sales fell, prompting the company to cut its full-year forecast.

Shares of the company fell as much as 14 percent before the bell to $14.60. They closed at $17.02 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq

First-quarter net income was $30.9 million, or 37 cents per share, compared with $35.1 million, or 42 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 43 cents per share.

Total revenue fell 4 percent to $88.5 million.

Iconix, which owns brands like Candie's, Danskin and Waverly, expects a full-year adjusted profit of $1.65 to $1.74 per share, down from its previous outlook of $1.77 to $1.84 per share.

The company had announced a joint venture in February with Reliance Brands, part of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries , to sell its brands such as London Fog, Ed Hardy, Mossimo and Ocean Pacific in India.

Iconix said it was still waiting for government approval for the joint venture. (Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)