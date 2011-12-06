LONDON Dec 6 Intermediate Capital Group (ICP.L) is looking to sell CPA Global, one the largest patent management groups in the world, barely two years after buying into it, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The newspaper cited three people close to the situation as saying ICG, which provides companies with debt and equity funding, has asked DC Advisory Partners and HSBC (HSBA.L) to start the sales process for CPA Global.

The London-listed investor is hoping to fetch more than 700 million pounds ($1.1 billion) for the provider of patent management and legal outsourcing services, according to the article.

The potential sale would give ICP a healthy return on the investment it made last year. At the time, CPA Global had been rumoured to be valued at about 400 million pounds although ICG did not disclose the value of its investment.

None of the parties involved were available for immediate comment. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; editing by Carol Bishopric)