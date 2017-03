Dec 12 ICP Group SA :

* Signs 196,200 zlotys ($58,515) deal for organizing a conference for a consulting company in December 2014

* Total value of contracts signed with this client (consulting company) in last 12 months is 575,800 zlotys ($171,727) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.3530 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)