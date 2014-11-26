Nov 26 ICT Automatisering NV :

* Modernises Evonik's industrial water production

* Says to have worked with Evonik Degussa Antwerpen NV to modernise purification process for industrial water at site in Antwerp

* Contract was given to replace outdated control system with completely new automation system based on distributed control system