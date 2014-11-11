Nov 11 ICT Automatisering NV :

* Reports revenue Q3 2014 in line with last year at 14.2 million euros

* Q3 operating result from continuing operations is 0.7 million euros, compared to 0.8 million euros last year

* Continues to expect full year improvement in operating profit from continuing operations compared with 4.2 million euros reported in 2013 Source text: bit.ly/147n5qO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)