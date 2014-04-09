April 9 (Reuters) -

* Ict automatisering nv - has decided to abort the contemplated transaction regarding brandfort b.v. ("brandfort")

* Ict automatisering - during the discussions regarding the terms of agreement as communicated on 5 february, it became apparent that the parties could not reach agreement on the final terms

* Ict automatisering nv - final terms proposed by the shareholders of brandfort are deemed by the management board and the supervisory board of ict not to be in the best interest of ict and its stakeholders