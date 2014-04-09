Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 9 (Reuters) -
* Ict automatisering nv - has decided to abort the contemplated transaction regarding brandfort b.v. ("brandfort")
* Ict automatisering - during the discussions regarding the terms of agreement as communicated on 5 february, it became apparent that the parties could not reach agreement on the final terms
* Ict automatisering nv - final terms proposed by the shareholders of brandfort are deemed by the management board and the supervisory board of ict not to be in the best interest of ict and its stakeholders Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)