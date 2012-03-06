SINGAPORE, March 6 Singapore's
International Container Terminal Services Inc (ICTS)
said on Tuesday its subsidiary plans to acquire up to 55 percent
of a Pakistan container cargo terminal operator.
ICTS's unit ICTSI Mauritius Ltd is intending to buy 35-55
percent of Pakistan International Container Terminal Ltd
, whose terminal is located at the Karachi port, it
said in a statement.
The company did not say how much it will pay for the
acquisition, but noted that the Pakistan firm handled a total of
669,806 twenty-foot equivalent container units for the year
ended June 30, 11 percent higher than the year before.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok)